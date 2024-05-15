Kerala: Newlywed Woman Assaulted By Husband In Kozhikode; Victim's Father Alleges Lapse In Filing Case By Cops

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A case of domestic violence surfaced from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district, where a woman from Paravur was brutally assaulted, purportedly by her husband, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The incident took place on May 12 and resulted in the woman sustaining severe injuries.

The woman recounted her husband, Rahul P Gopal, as having trust issues, worsened by alcohol consumption, which culminated in the violent assault. The attack allegedly included an attempted strangulation using a mobile charging cable, alongside other forms of physical abuse. The domestic violence came to light when her family paid a visit to Rahul's residence on Sunday and noticed bruises on her body.

The woman disclosed that tensions escalated following the wedding, as Rahul, an aeronautical engineer residing in Germany, displayed controlling behavior, such as restricting her communication with male friends. The assault occurred during a post-wedding ceremony at Rahul's residence, prompting intervention from the woman's family members.

Haridasan, the woman's father, demanded action against the police officers involved in the case. He criticized the officials for their failure to promptly register the case and stated that he had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister regarding the matter.

A case of attempted murder and dowry harassment has been registered against Rahul in the incident.

Haridasan accused Rahul of physically assaulting his daughter and labeled him as a marriage fraudster. Allegedly, Rahul had previously engaged in two confirmed marriages and subsequently backed out. Haridasan emphasized the need for the police to investigate these claims and advocated for the case to be transferred to Ernakulam, expressing a lack of confidence in the Pantheerankavu police's investigation. He told Asianet News in Kochi that both he and his daughter had a negative experience with the police.

Pantheerankavu police registered a case under various Sections of IPC, including 324 and 498(A), against Rahul.

