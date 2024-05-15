Where Is Prabhas? Fans And Netizens Wonder Why Baahubali Star Was Not Spotted During Voting For LS Polls 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Telugu state elections held on Monday were

extremely important, with high voter turnout in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AP held voting in 175 assembly constituencies and 25 parliamentary seats, while Telangana contributed 17 parliamentary seats. These elections saw a significant turnout of Tollywood celebrities exercising their voting rights.

However, one notable individual was glaringly absent among the beautiful stars: Prabhas.

Despite the importance of these elections, Prabhas elected not to use his right to vote, which shocked

many

given his popularity.

While artists such as SS Rajamouli

took

extra efforts to vote, travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad,

while

senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, aged 82, set an example by voting, Prabhas' absence was notable.

Prabhas has missed voting before; he

did

not

vote

in

the

past elections.

However, his decision has sparked criticism, as his actions as a public person have the potential to impact his admirers and followers.

Many people on social media have pointed out that Prabhas' refusal to engage in the voting process sets a bad example, especially given how many others are enthusiastically participating.

This

is especially unfortunate given his family's political affiliations; his uncle, Krishnam Raju, was an MP, and his aunt, Shyamala Devi, recently

supported

the TDP coalition. Despite his hectic schedule, many anticipated Prabhas

to

prioritise voting, acknowledging its significance in a democratic society.

Prabhas is currently filming Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, a fantasy epic starring Akshay Kumar, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal in crucial roles.

On the job front, Prabhas is anticipating the release of his forthcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which

is set

to

be released

on June 17th.

Following this, the actor will begin filming Salaar 2, which many fans eagerly anticipate.