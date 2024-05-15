'House Of The Dragon Season 2' Trailer Out: 'War Is Coming' Rhaenyra Targaryen Declares; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the recently released official teaser for

'House of the

Dragon'

Season 2, Rhaenyra Targaryen

declared, 'War

is coming. The action-packed teaser depicts Rhaenyra and Alicent preparing for the civil

war

and the obstacles they face.

Previously, the creators released two teasers for the Councils, Green and Black, symbolising King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.

Max's official Instagram page released the

trailer,

with the caption, "Raise your banners. The official trailer is here (sic)."

As previously announced, Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' will begin streaming on Max on June 16 (June 17 in India). On June 17, the programme will be exclusively available to JioCinema Premium users in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

'House of the Dragon', based on George RR Matin's 'Fire and Blood', tells the story of House Targaryen. According to reports, the second season will have eight episodes.

The House of Targaryen exists in the fictional realm of Westeros, some 200 years before the events depicted in 'Game of Thrones' and around a century after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

The sitcom stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Sonoya Mizuno, among others.

The latest cast members include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, and Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower.

