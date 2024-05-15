EU condemns Israeli radicals

(MENAFN) In a strongly worded statement, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed outrage over repeated attacks by Israeli extremists on humanitarian aid convoys destined for Gaza. Amid escalating tensions following Israel's offensive in Rafah, which has prompted rerouting of supplies through Israel, Borrell condemned the recent incident near Hebron where a convoy was ransacked.



Taking to social media, Borrell emphasized the urgent need for Israeli authorities to intervene and halt such operations, holding those responsible for the attacks accountable. His condemnation echoes sentiments voiced by United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who described the attacks as "completely and utterly unacceptable" during a White House press briefing.



The incident, which occurred at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, saw a group of individuals, reportedly including settlers affiliated with right-wing Zionist groups, vandalize and destroy food supplies intended for Gaza. Israeli peace activist Sapir Sluzker Amran, who witnessed the attack, highlighted the alarming trend of extremist violence targeting humanitarian efforts.



The European Union's condemnation underscores growing international concern over the safety and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid escalating tensions in the region. As calls for accountability mount, there is heightened scrutiny on Israeli authorities to take decisive action to prevent further attacks and ensure the unimpeded flow of essential supplies to those in need.

