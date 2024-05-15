               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Summer Fun! Rose To Pistachio: 5 Kulfis You Should Not Miss


5/15/2024 4:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indulge in a frozen delight! Discover the rich history, diverse flavors, and simple joys of Kulfi-a timeless Indian dessert. From traditional recipes to modern twists, this article will tantalize your taste buds and inspire culinary adventures. Let's delve into the world of Kulfi

Summer Fun! Rose to Pistachio: 5 Kulfis you should not miss

Dive into a world of frozen bliss! Explore five tantalizing Kulfi recipes-from classic Malai to exotic Mango. Let's savor the sweetness together

Rose Kulfi

Mix milk, condensed milk, rose syrup, cardamom, and crushed rose petals. Freeze in molds, serve with a sprinkle of more rose petals

Mango Kulfi

Blend ripe mangoes with condensed milk, cream, and cardamom. Pour into molds, freeze until set. Enjoy the tropical twist

Traditional Malai Kulfi

Simmer full-fat milk till reduced, add sugar, cardamom, saffron, and chopped nuts. Freeze in molds, serve garnished with more nuts

Chocolate Kulfi

Heat milk, add condensed milk, cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla essence. Freeze in molds, indulge in creamy chocolate delight

Pistachio Kulfi

Boil milk, add condensed milk, pistachio paste, cardamom, and saffron. Freeze in molds, garnish with chopped pistachios

AsiaNet News

