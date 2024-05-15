IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Stands Up For Hardik Pandya Amid Captaincy Criticism

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, has been under scrutiny for his performance as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2024. His appointment as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, drew criticism from some fans, particularly as Mumbai Indians struggled to secure victories, winning only 4 out of 13 matches in the competition. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former South African cricketer AB De Villiers also joined the conversation, questioning Pandya's leadership.

Gautam Gambhir, former India batter and current Kolkata Knight Riders mentor, expressed dissatisfaction with the intense criticism aimed at Hardik. He pointed out the lacklustre captaincy records of both Pietersen and De Villiers, particularly highlighting De Villiers' failure to secure an IPL title with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gambhir argued that aside from personal scores, De Villiers hasn't contributed significantly to team achievements in the IPL.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Gambhir emphasised the need to evaluate captains based on comparable standards, noting that Pandya, despite criticism, remains an IPL-winning captain.

While Kolkata Knight Riders have secured their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are still fighting for a top-four finish. The Bengaluru side must win their final league match against the Chennai Super Kings and hope for other results to fall in their favour to keep their playoff hopes alive.

