Why Is Ram Charan Living With His In-Laws'? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Upasana Konidela discussed her emotional journey through childbirth and postpartum experiences, emphasizing her actor husband Ram Charan's steadfast support throughout the process.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are among the most popular couples in the South cinema business. They are also popular worldwide, courtesy of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which made him a global star.

Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, and now enjoy their new duties as parents.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a major media outlet, Upasana spoke candidly about her emotional journey through childbirth and postpartum experiences, emphasising her husband's continuous support throughout.

Upasana discussed how Ram Charan helped her through postpartum depression, including his role as her therapist and his decision to stay with her at her

parents'

home after their baby was born. She emphasised prioritising maternal well-being and seeking expert assistance if needed.

Upasana said, "My husband is my therapist and moved in with me to my

parents'

place (after they had the baby). I understand that it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritise their well-being and seek professional help when needed."

She also thanked Ram Charan for his hands-on approach to parenting, characterising him as a dedicated father whose presence has been vital to her.

Despite their hectic schedules, Upasana expressed

their difficulties

in

leaving Kaara at home when they travel, stating that Ram Charan might be more emotional than their daughter.

For the uninitiated, Ram Charan and Upasana married on June 14, 2012, and welcomed their daughter in June 2023, marking another milestone in their

wonderful

journey together.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is preparing for his forthcoming film Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film, which stars Kiara Advani and others, is a highly anticipated political action thriller that will

be released

in September of this year.

