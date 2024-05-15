Milestone In J&K's 'Golden Arc Road' Connectivity: BRO Achieves Breakthrough Of 2.79 Km Sungal Tunnel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi:

Enhancing the country's border's infrastructure, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a major breakthrough in the 2.79-kilometre Sungal Tunnel on the strategic Akhnoor-Poonch road.

Dubbed as the 'Golden Arc Road', the Akhnoor-Poonch road serves as a vital link connecting the southern part of Kashmir to the western region, encompassing key border districts such as Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch.

Stretching across 200 kilometers, this highway plays a crucial role in facilitating civilian movement and military deployments. With the impending functionality of the Sungal tunnel, the distance between Akhnoor and Sunderbani will be shortened by nearly 10 kilometers, offering a more direct route while bypassing the intricate curves of the existing roads.

Among the four major tunnels, the Kandi and Naushera tunnels were completed on November 25, 2023, and January 28, respectively. The newly completed Sungal tunnel is connected to the 700-meter Naushera tunnel.

A spokesperson from the Border Roads Organisation highlighted that the construction of the Sungal tunnel marks a significant milestone in bolstering border infrastructure and regional connectivity. This development is expected to streamline transportation, stimulating socio-economic advancement along National Highway 144A.

According to the BRO's statement, the completion of the tunnel will halve travel time, facilitating quicker movement of troops and logistical support to defence forces.

The construction under Project Sampark is expected to be completed by 2026, the BRO added.