Israel releases its estimate of civilian casualties in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a significant development amid ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has released its estimate of civilian casualties in Gaza, asserting its forces' adherence to stringent standards aimed at minimizing harm to non-combatants. Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman, in an online video statement, disclosed figures indicating over 14,000 "terrorists" and approximately 16,000 civilians killed since the conflict's onset in October.



Hyman criticized media outlets and the United Nations for purportedly relying on "fake and fabricated" casualty numbers provided by Hamas. He emphasized that Israel's figures should be regarded as genuine estimates from a democratic nation bound by the laws of armed conflict, particularly in the challenging context of urban warfare.



Attributing civilian casualties to Hamas tactics, Hyman accused the militant group of utilizing non-combatants as human shields, thus exacerbating the toll of the conflict. He asserted that Israel's approach represents a benchmark in urban warfare, boasting what he described as the "lowest civilian-to-combatant casualty ratio in history."



This statement from Israel follows recent scrutiny faced by Hyman regarding civilian casualties during an interview with podcast host Piers Morgan. Additionally, it coincides with the United Nations' revision of its estimates for civilian deaths in Gaza, highlighting the complexity and contested nature of casualty reporting amidst ongoing hostilities.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108214749