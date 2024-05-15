French overseas region put under curfew following uprisings

(MENAFN) In response to widespread unrest and violent demonstrations, the French authorities have implemented stringent measures in the Pacific Ocean territory of New Caledonia. Amid escalating tensions sparked by contentious constitutional reforms, a curfew has been imposed, the airport closed, and all public gatherings banned.



Historically colonized by France in the 19th century, New Caledonia has a tumultuous history marked by indigenous uprisings against foreign rule. The most recent armed insurgency by the Kanak people concluded in 1988, leading to agreements granting increased autonomy to the territory.



The catalyst for the recent protests emerged with proposed changes to the local voting system, prompting swift and passionate reactions from residents. The French National Assembly's adoption of a bill allowing non-indigenous citizens to vote in local elections has heightened concerns among local independence activists, who fear a dilution of Kanak voting power.



The protests escalated into violent unrest characterized by arson, looting, and reports of gunfire in the regional capital, Noumea. French authorities responded by arresting over 130 individuals, with plans to prosecute dozens of rioters. Additionally, an attempted prison break further heightened tensions, prompting the imposition of a curfew from 6pm to 6am and a ban on public gatherings.



High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, overseeing New Caledonia, has taken decisive action to restore order, deploying additional police officers to quell the unrest. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has affirmed support for these efforts, acknowledging the significant challenges posed by the volatile situation and the injuries sustained by over 70 officers during the clashes.



As New Caledonia grapples with the aftermath of the violent upheaval, the imposition of strict measures underscores the seriousness with which the French government is addressing the crisis. The territory remains on edge as authorities work to stabilize the situation and restore calm amidst ongoing tensions and uncertainty.

