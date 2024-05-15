China considers ambitious plan to ease housing market crisis through government procurement

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that China is contemplating a bold proposal to address its housing market crisis by having local governments purchase millions of unsold homes. This initiative, deemed one of the most ambitious efforts yet by Beijing, seeks to breathe life into a real estate sector grappling with significant challenges.



The proposal, currently under consideration by the Chinese State Council, involves soliciting feedback from various provinces and government entities. While China has previously experimented with pilot programs aimed at reducing excess housing stock with government assistance, this latest plan is poised to be on a much grander scale.



According to sources familiar with the matter, the plan entails local state-owned enterprises stepping in to acquire unsold properties from financially strained developers at substantial discounts, facilitated by loans extended by state banks. A key aspect of the strategy involves repurposing many of these properties into affordable housing units, aligning with China's broader goal of addressing housing affordability concerns.



While discussions are ongoing regarding the specifics and feasibility of the proposal, sources suggest that finalizing the plan could take several months should China's leadership opt to proceed. Notably, the Chinese Ministry of Housing has not provided any official comments on the matter as of yet.



If the plan receives approval and is implemented, it would signify a significant shift in the government's approach to tackling the housing market's challenges, which have profound implications for the country's economy. With home sales plummeting by 47 percent in the first four months of the year and the inventory of unsold properties reaching an eight-year high, the urgency to address the crisis is heightened. The looming threat of widespread unemployment or income reduction for approximately 5 million individuals further underscores the gravity of the situation.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108214747