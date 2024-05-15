Kremlin exposes specifics of Putin`s China visit

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to embark on his first overseas trip since his recent inauguration, with scheduled visits to Beijing and Harbin. The trip, arranged at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is poised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and China, underscoring the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship.



According to Putin's aide Yury Ushakov, the visit will encompass substantive discussions between the two leaders on various fronts, including international cooperation within organizations such as the United Nations, where Russia and China align closely on key issues. Ushakov emphasized the resilience of the Russo-Chinese partnership amidst external pressures, highlighting the significance of their solidarity in the face of global challenges.



The timing of Putin's visit, meticulously planned to coincide with the anniversary of diplomatic relations, underscores the strategic importance attached to the Russo-Chinese alliance. It also reflects the personal rapport between Putin and Xi, further bolstering the foundation of their bilateral ties.



Among the key topics on the agenda are discussions on the Ukraine crisis, where Russia values China's support for its position, as well as collaboration on initiatives such as the Eurasian Union and China's Belt and Road initiative. Additionally, matters related to the BRICS framework, regional conflicts, and broader geopolitical dynamics in central and northeast Asia will be addressed during the visit.



The upcoming trip symbolizes a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted partnership between Russia and China, characterized by mutual trust, shared objectives, and strategic alignment on global affairs. As Putin prepares to engage in substantive talks with Xi, expectations are high for the further consolidation and enhancement of Russo-Chinese relations in the years ahead.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108214746