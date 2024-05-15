UN reports 450,000 Palestinians escape Rafah as Israeli tanks enter

(MENAFN) According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), an estimated 450,000 Palestinians have fled the city of Rafah following evacuation orders issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday. Reports indicate that Israeli forces are advancing towards the densely populated urban core of the city, raising concerns for the safety and well-being of civilians.



The IDF's evacuation orders, targeting southeastern neighborhoods of Rafah, were accompanied by warnings of imminent strikes on Hamas targets with significant force. This evacuation follows a similar directive issued earlier this month, resulting in the evacuation of the entire eastern third of the city.



In response to the escalating crisis, UNRWA has issued a statement highlighting the dire conditions faced by displaced Palestinians, including exhaustion, hunger, and fear. The agency emphasizes the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.



Rafah, which previously hosted around 1.4 million Palestinians fleeing Israeli operations in northern and central Gaza, has become a focal point of conflict amid ongoing airstrikes and ground offensives. Despite condemnation from the United States, United Nations, and other international bodies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized military actions targeting the city.



Recent developments have seen IDF tanks entering eastern neighborhoods of Rafah, with reports of clashes in built-up areas. The IDF claims to have engaged armed terrorist cells and located weapons in these areas, further intensifying the volatile situation on the ground.



As the humanitarian crisis deepens and violence escalates in Rafah, calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities grow louder, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to halt the bloodshed and protect civilian lives.

