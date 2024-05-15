U.S. government responds to China's growing EVs market by increasing tariffs

(MENAFN) The United States is facing a significant challenge in its electric vehicle sector as Chinese cars gain popularity, posing strong competition for American manufacturers. In response, the U.S. government has opted to implement increased customs tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This move aims to establish trade barriers that safeguard American electric vehicle companies and maintain their competitiveness in the market.



Analysts suggest that beyond addressing technological competition, there are also political and security considerations behind the tariff hike. Some view it as part of the broader trade tensions between the U.S. and China, with each nation striving to protect its key economic sectors from unfair practices and maintain strategic advantages.



The administration of President Joe Biden recently announced stringent new tariffs on a substantial portion of Chinese imports, totaling $18 billion. The White House justified these measures by stating the necessity to shield American industries from unfair competition, especially in critical sectors like electric vehicles. These tariffs coincide with a heated election campaign between President Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, wherein both candidates vie to demonstrate toughness towards China.



The tariff increase, particularly quadrupling tariffs on imported Chinese electric vehicles from 25 percent to 100 percent, is a significant step in the U.S. government's strategy to level the playing field for domestic electric vehicle manufacturers. Despite concerns about potential inflationary effects, experts argue that the structured nature of these tariffs is unlikely to have a substantial impact on overall consumer prices.

