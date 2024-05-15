Doha claims Hamas-Israel ceasefire negotiations in midpoint

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar has disclosed that ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have encountered significant setbacks following Israel's recent offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah. The prime minister expressed concern over the impasse, noting that despite previous efforts to mediate, negotiations have regressed, hindering progress towards a resolution.



Qatar, alongside Egypt and the US, has been actively engaged in mediating discussions between Israel and Hamas for several months. However, the recent escalation of violence in Rafah has exacerbated tensions and complicated efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement. Israeli forces' advancement into eastern Rafah, coupled with the displacement of over a million civilians seeking refuge from the conflict, has further intensified the urgency for diplomatic intervention.



Addressing attendees at the Qatar Economic Forum, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the challenges in bridging the fundamental differences between the two parties. He emphasized that divergent priorities regarding the release of captives held by Hamas have significantly impeded the negotiation process. While Hamas seeks to address the issue of captives as part of ceasefire terms, Israel prioritizes its security concerns and insists on addressing this issue post-ceasefire.



The recent developments underscore the complexity of achieving a sustainable ceasefire amid longstanding animosity and diverging objectives between Israel and Hamas. Despite Hamas' acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, Israel's rejection of the deal, citing unmet demands, has further complicated the path to de-escalation. Additionally, Israel's characterization of Rafah as a Hamas stronghold and its justification for military action add layers of complexity to the conflict dynamics.



As the situation in Gaza remains volatile, the stalemate in ceasefire negotiations underscores the urgent need for concerted diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, alleviate humanitarian suffering, and pave the way for a durable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

