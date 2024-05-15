Couple of guards murdered in French jail van trap

(MENAFN) In a harrowing incident that has shaken France, authorities have initiated a sweeping manhunt after two correctional officers were fatally shot in an ambush on a prison van. The brazen attack occurred on Tuesday morning as assailants, armed with heavy weaponry, targeted the van transporting prisoners and succeeded in freeing a gang leader suspected of murder.



The scene of the ambush unfolded at a toll booth situated along the A154 motorway between Rouen and Evreux in Normandy. According to French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, the assailants, arriving in two vehicles, intercepted the prison convoy, blocking its path before launching a barrage of gunfire at the officers.



Tragically, two guards lost their lives in the assault, while three others sustained severe injuries, as confirmed by Dupond-Moretti during a press briefing. Shocking video footage captured by a passing bus passenger depicted the chilling moment when hooded assailants armed with rifles approached the van, which had been rammed by a black SUV.



Furthermore, footage retrieved from the toll booth's security cameras provided a grim account of the attack, showing four individuals surrounding the van, carrying out the execution of the officers, and triggering what appeared to be an explosive device before making their escape from the scene.



The audacious nature of the ambush has prompted widespread condemnation and sparked concerns over the safety of correctional officers and the effectiveness of security measures in such high-risk scenarios. As authorities embark on a nationwide manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel and underscores the urgent need for enhanced security protocols to safeguard against similar acts of violence in the future.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108214738