Media reports Prince Harry, Meghan`s charity considered criminal due to unpaid fees

(MENAFN) Reports emerge indicating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable foundation, Archewell, is under scrutiny by United States authorities, potentially facing fines and suspension due to delinquency in submitting required fees and reports. According to a notice from California's Department of Justice, dated May 3, the foundation has been labeled as "delinquent" for failing to fulfill mandatory annual reporting obligations and renewal fees.



State records reveal that Archewell's last renewal was recorded in May 2023, and its current delinquent status prohibits the organization from soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The notice issued by California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warns that failure to rectify this status could result in the suspension or revocation of the foundation's registration.



Despite assertions from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that all necessary documents were submitted on time, including an explanation that a required check was lost in transit and subsequently reissued, the charity remains under scrutiny. A source close to Archewell conveyed that a new check has been dispatched, with expectations of a swift resolution within seven business days.



The news of Archewell's filing complications surfaces amidst the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Nigeria, where they engaged in charitable activities, including school visits, sports participation, and the announcement of expanded philanthropic partnerships. Established in honor of their son Archie, the Archewell Foundation has supported various initiatives, from aiding Afghan women in the United States to combating misinformation.



As the saga unfolds, attention is drawn to the potential ramifications for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable endeavors, highlighting the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements in maintaining the foundation's operations and mission-driven objectives.

MENAFN15052024000045015687ID1108214737