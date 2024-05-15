7 million humans at risk of extreme levels of food insufficiency in Sudan

(MENAFN) In a solemn declaration issued this Tuesday, the United Nations has sounded the alarm regarding an imminent and severe food insecurity crisis looming over the heads of more than 7 million individuals in South Sudan in the forthcoming months. Illuminating the gravity of the situation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has underscored that an estimated 7.1 million people are forecasted to grapple with heightened levels of acute food insecurity spanning from April to July 2024. Within this vulnerable demographic, a daunting 79,000 individuals stand on the brink of encountering a catastrophic famine scenario, identified as Phase V Food Security Classification. Many of these at-risk individuals find themselves in regions besieged by climate-induced disruptions, economic turmoil, and persistent conflict.



Despite attaining independence in 2011, South Sudan, the globe's most recent sovereign state, continues to wrestle with enduring instability and rampant violence. The humanitarian landscape within the nation remains bleak, with an estimated 9 million individuals urgently requiring humanitarian assistance. The exacerbation of strife in neighboring Sudan over the previous year has compounded the difficulties confronting South Sudan, prompting an influx of approximately 670,000 individuals fleeing from the north to seek refuge within its borders since April 2023, according to OCHA's reports. The preponderance of these displaced individuals, accounting for roughly 80 percent, comprises predominantly South Sudanese nationals who had previously sought refuge in Sudan.



The surge in returning citizens and refugees has exerted significant strain on already scant resources and services at border crossings and designated settlement areas, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis gripping the nation. Despite the escalating demands and burgeoning challenges, funding for the USD1.8 billion United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan earmarked for South Sudan remains distressingly deficient, with a mere 11 percent of the requisite funds secured thus far this year. As the situation continues to deteriorate and the specter of famine looms ominously, urgent and concerted action is indispensable to forestall a catastrophic humanitarian catastrophe in South Sudan and extend crucial assistance to its vulnerable populace.

