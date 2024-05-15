Political Pressure Forces Petrobras CEO Prates Out

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday evening, Petrobras (PETR4) announced that CEO Jean Paul Prates requested an early termination of his tenure.



Prates, appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in January 2023, will step down as a board member once the termination is approved.



Weeks of pressure from Lula's administration led to his resignation.



Debates over the company's extraordinary dividend payments and their use in public policy further fueled tensions.



The Ministry of Mines and Energy, expecting Prates' resignation, named Magda Chambriard as the new CEO and board member.



Chambriard started her career at Petrobras in 1980 and led Brazil's oil and gas regulator ANP from 2012 to 2016.



She emerged as a top candidate for the CEO role after Lula's 2022 election victory. Her views on the company align closely with Lula's.







Prates' resignation marks a victory for Lula's cabinet members pushing for lower fuel prices, smaller dividends, and increased capital expenditure.



Critics warn this leadership change could harm Petrobras' governance.



They express concerns that Chambriard might face pressure to expand capital expenditures, potentially affecting dividend payments.



The Petrobras board will discuss Prates' departure on Wednesday.



During his tenure, Prates clashed repeatedly with Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira.



Silveira criticized Petrobras for not lowering fuel prices enough or boosting economic investments.



Silveira's criticisms echoed Lula's expectations for Petrobras to contribute more to the nation's economy.



Tensions peaked in March when the Petrobras board, largely appointed by Silveira, defied Prates by withholding an expected extra dividend.



This decision significantly impacted the company's shares.



Following Prates' resignation announcement, Petrobras shares traded in New York fell over 6% in after-hours trading.



Prates' departure and Chambriard's appointment signal a strategic shift for Petrobras.

State Interventionism

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third presidential term marks a decisive shift in Brazil's economic direction, with a pronounced emphasis on government intervention .









This strategy has impacted major corporations like Petrobras and Vale, sparking concerns about investment slowdowns and Brazil's economic growth.

















Lula's administration aims to reshape the economic landscape through Central Bank autonomy questioning, labor reforms, and Eletrobras privatization.

















Debates on state control versus market freedom arise, raising concerns about investor confidence and market stability.

















Critics warn that heightened government involvement may deter investment and evoke past economic downturns due to increased uncertainty.









