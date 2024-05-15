Venezuela’S Oil Production Soars To Yearly High

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's oil production reached 878,000 barrels per day in April, hitting its highest level since May of the previous year.



This increase of 4,000 barrels from March shows a steady rise despite ongoing challenges.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that Venezuelan crude oil prices reached $74.91 per barrel in April.



This price represents a $3.93 increase compared to March. The trend of rising prices has continued since December.



President Nicolás Maduro aims for the state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), to reach one million barrels per day by the end of 2024.



To achieve this goal, Venezuela seeks to solidify and expand its oil production agreements with international investors.



The boost in production comes amid easing U.S. sanctions. These sanctions had heavily impacted the Venezuelan oil industry.



The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued licenses last year.







These licenses allowed companies like Chevron to resume and expand operations in Venezuela.



This led to an increase in Venezuelan oil exports to the U.S., which peaked at 185,000 barrels per day in May 2023.



These developments are part of broader efforts by the Venezuelan government. The goal is to revive its oil sector and stabilize the economy.



Venezuela, holding the world's largest reserves of conventional oil, plays a crucial role in the global energy market.



The country's ability to increase production and maintain higher prices could significantly impact its economic recovery.



However, challenges remain. The Venezuelan government must address the long-term impact of sanctions.

