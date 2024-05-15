Economic concerns affect voter sentiment ahead of 2024 US presidential election

(MENAFN) The 2024 US presidential elections have captured global attention, fueled by the significant political and economic upheavals that the United States and the world have experienced in recent years. As voters and observers alike grapple with a sense of anticipation and anxiety about the country's future, the direction of American policy remains a focal point of concern.



In this high-stakes election, the state of the economy has emerged as a critical factor influencing voter preferences between the leading candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Many voters are keenly interested in how the economic policies proposed by these candidates will impact the nation's economy and their personal livelihoods.



Numerous opinion polls underscore the importance of economic issues in shaping the electoral outcome this November, particularly given the rising economic challenges that have stemmed from a series of unprecedented domestic and international developments. With inflation rates stubbornly high and still significantly above the US Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent, coupled with rising interest rates, economic considerations are at the forefront of voters' minds.



Among the latest of these opinion polls is a survey conducted by the Financial Times in collaboration with the University of Michigan, which revealed troubling results for the incumbent President Joe Biden. In contrast, the poll showed more favorable results for his challenger, Donald Trump, highlighting the pivotal role that economic issues are likely to play in deciding the upcoming election.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108214685