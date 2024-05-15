               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
His Highness The Amir Has Issued An Amiri Order To Address The Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah As His Highness


5/15/2024 3:17:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness the Amir has issued an Amiri Order to address the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as His Highness


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

