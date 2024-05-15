Congress Attacks CPI(M) In Kerala Over RS Ticket Distribution Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (IANS) Amid a row in the Left Democratic Front on the Rajya Sabha ticket distribution, veteran Congress leader Cherian Phillip on Wednesday taunted the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF over the way it treats its allies in comparison to the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Phillip said the CPI(M)'s big brother attitude towards its allies is "deplorable".

“The Left allies like Kerala Congress (Mani) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are entitled to a Rajya Sabha seat. When they were with the Congress-led UDF, they were always treated with respect and given their due share of the Rajya Sabha seats by the Congress, even foregoing their due and giving seats to their allies,” said Phillip.

KC (Mani) party is led by Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani, who will retire soon. The state unit of the RJD is led by media baron Shreyams Kumar, who failed to get a renomination to the Upper House some time ago.

Phillip's statement comes at a time when a row has broken out with both the KC(M) and CPI staking their claims for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats which will fall vacant soon. The ruling front is sure to win two seats given its numbers.

Three seats fall vacant on July 1 after the members retire. Notification from the Election Commission is expected anytime. As per the existing numbers, one seat will be won by the UDF, and the Left will be able to send two members to the Upper House.

The CPI(M) will take one, leaving the other seat either for the CPI or the KC(M).

“The Congress is always considerate to their allies, and when the KC(M) and the RJD were with the UDF, they were given seats, but in the Left the CPI(M) never is magnanimous,” added Phillip.