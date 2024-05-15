Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Finnish Minister For Development Cooperation And Foreign Trade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday, with Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, H E Ville Tavio, on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Qatar Economic Forum powered by Bloomberg. Seperately, the Minister also met with The Philippines Minister of Trade and Industry, H E Alfredo E. Pascual. The meetings witnessed discussing topics of common interest in aim of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry, in addition to exchanging views on the topics in the forum's agenda. The Minister of Commerce and Industry also highlighted Qatar's economic policies that proved successful in supporting the private sector, reviewing incentives, legislations, and opportunities available in the country that aim to encourage investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.