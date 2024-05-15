(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Delhi NCR, May 8, 2024 - Internationally acclaimed chef Jamie Oliver extends a warm invitation to diners to embark on a culinary journey at Jamie Oliver Kitchen, located within the bustling Ambience Mall. Launched in April 2024, this outlet embodies Jamie's unwavering commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, promising an unparalleled dining experience that captures the essence of summer. With a culinary career spanning over two decades, Jamie Oliver has become a household name synonymous with delicious, wholesome food. Through his television shows, bestselling cookbooks, and global advocacy for healthy eating, Jamie has inspired millions to embrace the joy of cooking and the importance of quality ingredients.



At Jamie Oliver Kitchen, the menu is a vibrant celebration of Jamie Oliver's culinary legacy, showcasing an extensive array of his finest creations such as Gorgeous Sharing Platters, Mega Meatball Spaghetti, Sunshine Curry, Rainbow Bowl, and more. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and utilising the freshest, highest quality ingredients, the menu caters to every palate. From comforting classic cocktails to innovative mocktails, including Sweet Passion, Cosmopolitan, The Pick Me Up, Espresso Martini Blueberry Mojito, Millionaire, Agua Fresca, and many more, there's a beverage for every occasion.



In the summer, special dishes introduced on the seasonal menu aim to refresh and rejuvenate. Guests are invited to explore a carefully curated summer special menu designed to tantalise their taste buds. From refreshing starters like Burrata & Mango Salsa to comforting dishes such as Smashed Avo Toast and indulgent mains like Porcini Penne, every dish promises a burst of flavour and satisfaction.



The ambience blends rustic charm with contemporary elegance, creating a warm, inviting space perfect for gathering with friends and family. Whether for brunch, lunch, or dinner, the cool, casual vibe ensures an unforgettable dining experience, surrounded by attentive service and a diverse, flavorful menu that promises to impress.



Jasper Reid, Founder and CEO, Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. stated, â€œI'm truly excited to see the ongoing success of Jamie Oliver Kitchen at Ambience Mall in Gurugram. Our partnership with Jamie Oliver has been a testament to our shared dedication to culinary excellence and passion for creating memorable dining experiences. The positive response from our guests in Gurugram has been incredibly rewarding, and it motivates us to explore new horizons. As we continue to grow and expand our presence, Jamie Oliver's influence will remain at the heart of our endeavours, guiding us to new heights of culinary innovation and hospitality excellence."



About Jamie Oliver Restaurants:



Jamie Oliver Restaurants Jamie Oliver Restaurants is a successful international restaurant franchise business spanning 23 countries, with 70+ food outlets across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South America. The company has a growing portfolio of seven franchised formats, from delivery-only, quick-service and fast-casual to polished-casual and premium restaurant brands, including Jamieâ€TMs Italian, Jamie Oliver Kitchen, Jamie Oliverâ€TMs Pizzeria, Jamieâ€TMs Deli, Chequer Lane, Jamie Oliverâ€TMs Diner and the experiential Jamie Oliver Cookery School. The restaurants are known for their industry-leading food and nutrition standards, award-winning kidsâ€TM menus and warm, welcoming staff who channel Jamieâ€TMs passion for good food.

