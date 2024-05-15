3GV By Rx Propellant Achieves Landmark Sustainability Certification As World's First 'IFC-EDGE Advanced' Certified Speculative Life Sciences Building

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th May 2024, Hyderabad: Rx Propellant, India's leading life sciences infrastructure platform, proudly announces that 3GV, one of its pharma and life sciences facilities located at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has secured the distinction of being the first â€ ̃IFC-EDGE Advancedâ€TM Certified Speculative Life Sciences Building, globally.



Rx Propellant has a proven track record of delivering specialized life science real estate projects across India with current portfolio in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The company has taken the helm in developing 3GV as a flagship life sciences and pharma center, with a total built-up area of 150,000 sq. ft. Drawing upon its leadership teamâ€TMs collective expertise spanning over 40 years and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Rx Propellant aims to set a pioneering standard for green building performance in India with 3GV.



EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification is a globally recognized standard for green building performance by IFC (International Finance Corporation by World Bank). It evaluates buildings on various parameters including energy efficiency, water conservation, and embodied carbon in materials. Achieving the â€ ̃IFC- EDGE Advancedâ€TM certification requires a building to reach at least 40% in energy saving signifying that a building is designed to surpass standard building practices in terms of resource efficiency and environmental impact reduction.



3GV stands out with remarkable statistics showcasing its environmental commitment. The facility boasts an impressive 41% reduction in energy consumption, 87% decrease in water usage, and 25% decrease in embodied carbon in materials compared to conventional buildings of its size and type. These achievements underscore Rx Propellantâ€TMs dedication to sustainability in developing 3GV and its role as a leader in environmentally responsible building practices in the life sciences real estate sector.



Mr. Vishal Goel, Managing Director, Rx Propellant said, "At 3GV, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainability and innovation in the life sciences industry. Our â€ ̃IFC-EDGE Advancedâ€TM certification not only reflects our commitment to the environment but also positions us as a preferred partner for companies seeking sustainable and efficient infrastructure."



Mr. Milind Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Rx Propellant said, â€œIt is a huge milestone for us in the direction of reinforcing our commitment towards sustainability. Apart from 3GV we have a series of subsequent projects where we aim to achieve EDGE Net Zero certifications. Industry puts a premium on facilities that are environmentally sustainable and are aligned with their overall ESG goals.â€



Shami Nissan, Partner, Head of Sustainability at Rx Propellantâ€TMs parent company Actis, added: â€œWith the support of Actisâ€TM sustainability team, Rx Propellant is on a path to becoming a true sustainability leader in Indiaâ€TMs life sciences real estate market. It is fantastic to see the assets achieve external recognition for best-in-class sustainability credentials, as evidenced by this landmark certification for 3GV, and these can help drive additional value and, in the case of efficiency measures, cost savings. Itâ€TMs a win-win.â€



EDGE-certified buildings offer tangible benefits for businesses operating in the life sciences industry; by significantly reducing energy and water consumption, it translates into substantial cost savings for life science companies. Green buildings have been shown to enhance occupant health and well-being by providing improved indoor air quality, natural light, and thermal comfort. EDGE certification aligns with this ethos by promoting sustainable building practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserve natural resources. In an increasingly eco-conscious marketplace, consumers and investors alike are placing greater importance on sustainability.





About Rx Propellant: Rx Propellant is Indiaâ€TMs Leading Lifesciences Infrastructure Platform with over 6.5 million square feet of lab spaces under development and 9 projects across three major cities in India â€“ Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Our teamâ€TMs four decade long cumulative experience has positioned us as experts in the field of Lifesciences Infrastructure. We have forged successful partnerships with prominent life sciences companies, both domestic and international, facilitating their strategic operational expansions in the country. Rx Propellant offers not only state-of-the-art laboratory spaces and versatile manufacturing facilities but also comprehensive ecosystems for life sciences companies to thrive and scale.

