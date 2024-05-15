Russians Conducted 268 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region 268 times. Six settlements were under enemy fire.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"94 UAVs of various modifications attacked Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, 10 MLRS attacks covered Malynivka, Levadne and Robotyno. 164 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka," he wrote.

Military: Russians intensify attacks indirection

There were 6 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy is covering the area with various weapons. Among other things, they are dropping aerial bombs.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, archive