Russian Army Loses Another 1510 Soldiers In Ukraine Overnight

The total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 15 May 2024 amount to about 486,940 people, including another 1,510 people over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 7,510 (+14) Russian tanks, 1,508 (+48) armoured combat vehicles, 1,538 (+23) artillery systems, 1,070 (+0) MLRS, 798 (+0) air defence systems, 351 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 10015 (+30), cruise missiles - 2199 (+2), ships/boats - 26 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 16955 (+48), special equipment - 2061 (+7).

The data is being updated.

