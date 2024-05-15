Representative Of Kuwait Amir Heads To Bahrain Thursday For Arab Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, accompanied by an official delegation, would depart to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain tomorrow (Thursday). The Prime Minister will head the State of Kuwait's delegation at the 33rd Arab Summit, to be hosted by the Bahraini capital, Manama. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.