US President Extends State Of National Emergency In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 15 (KUNA) -- United President Joe Biden announced, late Tuesday, the extension of the state emergency in Yemen for the 12th year consecutive year due to the unusual threats to US national security and foreign policy.

In a letter to Congress published by the White House, Biden elaborated that forces continue to threaten Yemen's government, as well as Yemen's peace, security and stability.

"For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13611 on May 16, 2012, to deal with that threat must continue in effect beyond May 16, 2024," added Biden.

The US issued Executive Order 13611 in 2012, declaring a state of national emergency in Yemen for threatening the US' national security and foreign policy. (end)

