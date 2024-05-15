No Significant Weather Activity Till May 25 In J&K: Met

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- While no significant weather activity has been predicted till May 25, night temperature recorded an increase but settled below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.1°C against 6.6°C and it was 0.2°C below normal, the official said. Read Also Dry Weather In J&K From May 14 Kashmir Records Season's Hottest Days, Rain Expected From May 11
Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the place, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.9°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 21.0°C against 18.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 14.3°C and Bhaderwah 9.8°C, he said.
Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 17.
From May 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated to scattered places towards afternoon for“brief period”. From May 20-25, he said, generally dry weather.“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 25,” he added.
