Hope Spring Partners With Sus Pads For Menstrual Hygiene Day Workshop

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hereford based water, sanitation and hygiene charity Hope Spring today announced partnership with sustainable menstrual hygiene charity SuS Pads to train sixty adolescent girls from some of the most deprived communities in Nigeria to make their own reusable sanitary pads. The trading workshop was put together by the two charities as part of their contribution to Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024. The annual menstrual hygiene day takes place on May 28 annually

On #MHDay2024, SuS Pads and Hope Spring Water are proud to announce their partnership in a groundbreaking initiative to empower girls with essential knowledge on menstrual health hygiene. Through a comprehensive workshop, girls will have the opportunity to learn how to make their own reusable pads, receive expert guidance on pad care and maintenance, and engage in interactive sessions covering topics such as menstrual hygiene management and menstrual cycles.

In a unique and innovative approach, the workshop will also include boys in menstrual conversations to break down stigma and promote a culture of understanding and support. By educating boys on menstrual hygiene, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for girls and women, where everyone has access to menstrual health education and resources.

The Menstrual Hygiene Workshop, led by SuS Pads and Hope Spring Water, aims to promote confidence, self-esteem, and menstrual health awareness among girls. By providing training on reusable pad-making, pad care, and menstrual hygiene management, girls will gain the skills and confidence to effectively manage their menstrual cycles, leading to improved mental and physical health, reduced stigma, and increased self-awareness.

We invite individuals, organisations, and institutions to join us in creating a #PeriodFriendlyNigeria, where every girl and woman has access to menstrual health education, resources, and support. Together, we can break down stigma, promote empathy, understanding, and inclusivity, and create a society where menstruation is no longer a taboo topic.

Join us in making a difference by sharing your story, volunteering your time, or donating to support our cause. Let's work together to create a Nigeria where every person can live their best life, free from the burdens of menstrual shame and stigma.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact us