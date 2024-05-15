Bolsters Healthcare Efficiency with Free Horilla HRMS for 100 Hospitals

(MENAFNEditorial) In a major commitment to supporting healthcare institutions and streamlining their operations, a company today announced a corporate social responsibility initiative. The initiative provides Horilla's open-source HRMS (Human Resource Management System) software for free to 100 hospitals. It underlines the commitment of the company to the empowerment of workers in healthcare and the delivery of quality care for patients through efficient use of technology.



Equipping Hospitals with Robust HR Tools



Hospitals are under immense pressure to deliver good quality care. The initiative would want to equip them with a robust HR platform that keeps the administrative tasks simple, the workflows streamlined, and frees up valuable time for patient care.



Horilla HRMS: Streamlining Hospital Operations



Horilla HRMS offers a comprehensive suite of features designed for the specific needs of the healthcare industry. This user-friendly platform empowers hospitals to:



-Simplify core HR functions and free up valuable time for staff to focus on patient care.

-Improve efficiency through streamlined processes and automated tasks.

-Empower employees with self-service options and improved communication.



Technology for Human-Centered Care



Horilla HRMS increases efficiency, though the human touch in healthcare cannot be replaced. Technology should support and empower health workers, not take over. This means Horilla allows health staff to carry out what they do best: providing excellent patient care. Less time on paperwork means that nurses, doctors, and other staff will spend more energy in interacting with patients, building better relations, and treating them personally.



A Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility



The company has been committed to corporate social responsibility for a long time, constantly seeking opportunities to contribute back to the communities in which it operates. The company will distribute Horilla HRMS to all hospitals for free, which greatly matches this mission.



A healthy society begins with a healthy healthcare system. Concretely, the company hopes to assist hospitals by providing them with the most advanced technology solutions, thus contributing to a more efficient and effective healthcare environment, for the overall benefit of patients and communities.



Selection Process and Implementation Support



Applications for free Horilla HRMS are made on the company website through a dedicated application portal. The selection committee will evaluate applications based on certain criteria, but priority is given to hospitals with the most needs and potential to benefit from the platform.



The company shall ensure a seamless transition for those hospitals selected by providing comprehensive training and support resources to enable the said hospital staff in the navigation of Horilla HRMS and to attain full benefits from it.



Building a Stronger Healthcare Ecosystem

The company believes technology can play an immense role in revolutionizing healthcare. This is one big step towards making that a reality.



"We are excited to partner with 100 hospitals and empower them with the tools they need to thrive," the company said. "We look forward to the positive impact this initiative will have on healthcare staff, patients, and communities nationwide."



