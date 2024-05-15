Stray Kids and Charlie Puth Release Music Video for Energetic Collab “Lose My Breath”

(MENAFNEditorial) Global K-pop group Stray Kids dropped the music video for their highly anticipated collaboration with pop star Charlie Puth titled “Lose My Breath” yesterday. The music video has already amassed over 8.4 million views on YouTube, showcasing the groups’ explosive synergy.



The catchy and energetic song explores complex human emotions, with each Stray Kids member delivering powerful individual performances alongside their signature edgy dance moves. The video features a captivating dance sequence with fireworks, with water imagery and the color white serving as symbolic elements throughout.

“Lose My Breath” was co-written and produced by Charlie Puth alongside Stray Kids’ in-house production team, 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN). This collaboration marks the first time Stray Kids included a reaction video for their single’s release.

Earlier this month, Stray Kids were recognized on Gold House’s A100 list, honoring influential Asian-Pacific leaders in American culture. The group also made headlines for being the first K-pop act to attend the Met Gala.



MENAFN15052024000070016472ID1108214399