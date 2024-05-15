(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) EDGE Signs Agreement with PT Pindad for Ammunition Production Line







Abu Dhabi, UAE: 14 May 2024 –

EDGE ,

one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a USD 27 million (AED 99 million) agreement

today

to supply an ammunition production line to PT Pindad, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise and one of Asia's leading defence manufacturers.

The agreement is for the production of 5.56x45mm and 7.62x51mm calibre ammunition, and is aligned with the Indonesian Ministry of Defence's objective to increase local job creation and sovereign manufacturing capabilities. The ammunition facility is scheduled to commence production in 2026.

The agreement is part of an ongoing effort

between

both countries that aims to increase bilateral trade to USD 10 billion by 2030 under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.