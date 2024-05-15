Pleasant Weather Forecast For Two Days In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) – A gradual increase in temperatures is expected throughout the week. Wednesday will bring pleasant weather to the highlands and plains, while other regions can expect relatively hotter conditions, with moderate northwesterly winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Thursday will see a slight uptick in mercury levels, maintaining pleasant conditions in the mountainous areas and plains, with the rest of the regions experiencing relatively hotter weather, alongside intermittent moderate northwesterly winds.By Friday, temperatures will notably escalate, resulting in warm conditions across most areas and hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by moderate easterly winds.Saturday will witness a further rise in temperatures, surpassing seasonal norms by approximately 4-5 degrees Celsius. Therefore, relatively hot weather is forecast in the highlands and plains, while it will be hot in other regions. Winds w be easterly to moderately northeasterly.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 14-25 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 12-23C, in the northern highlands 11-22C, in the Sharah highlands 10-21C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 21-35 degrees Celsius.