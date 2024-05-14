Congo 1 Unit Embarks On International Peacekeeping Mission

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday at the King Abdullah II Air Base saw off members of the Jordanian helicopter unit, dubbed Congo 1, who left the Kingdom to participate in the international peacekeeping forces.

Huneiti said that the "bight image" of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) during its previous participations in peacekeeping missions made it a "model to be followed for the high levels of professionalism" shown by JAF personnel, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The army chief then observed some events carried out by the unit and conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the JAF, greetings to the unit's personnel.







