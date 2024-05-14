Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Makes 'Landmark Move,' Enters Oil And Gas Exploration And Development Partnership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leading provider of exquisite gemstone jewelry, has announced a partnership with Latin Energy Partners Inc. (“LEP”) that both companies are calling a“landmark move” in the pursuit of oil exploration and development. The strategic collaboration is designed to support the company's expansion of its business mode. According to the announcement, the agreement outlines terms for the two companies to jointly drill four test wells in a promising geological formation in a Latin America country. The agreement is based on promising preliminary explorations in two target basins that have shown extensive sedimentary deposits conducive to successful oil and gas systems. The companies noted that estimates suggest these basins may hold more than one billion barrels each of recoverable oil, creating an extraordinary opportunity for both GEMXX and LEP to establish a footprint in the global oil and gas market. An emerging leader and an independent E&P company, LEP is involved in exploring significant hydrocarbon reserves in Latin America, one of the world's underexplored hydrocarbon regions.“We are excited for this strategic partnership with Latin Energy Partners, which perfectly aligns with our long-term goals,” said GEMXX CEO Richard Clowater in the press release.“We are eager to combine our expertise to fully harness the potential of these promising basins.”

About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. The company is also strategically expanding its business model to include private equity funding for the exploration of potential giant and super-giant oil fields in Latin America. This new business channel represents a calculated move to identify rare, overlooked or underexplored basins believed to contain substantial oil reserves. With a global reach and a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, GEMXX Corporation is well positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for its shareholders. For more information about this company, please visit

