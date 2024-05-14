Rajasthan: 14 Trapped At Kolihan Copper Mine In Jhunjhunu After Lift Collapse Rescue Operation Underway

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least 14 people are feared trapped after a lift collapsed at Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district incident occurred late on Tuesday at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine, a rescue operation is underway to locate and assist the trapped individuals MLA Dharmpal Gurjar told ANI,“I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely.”Ambulances have been rushed to the spot and doctors have been asked to prepare for any situation details are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
