Chennai Metro Reports Technical Glitch On Blue Line. Details Here

- Live Mint) "Chennai metro services will remain disrupted between Meenambakkam and airport metro stations on blue line due to technical glitch. Passengers are advised to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur metro station on Wednesday a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chennai Metro Rail said,“Technical glitch on the Blue Line is causing service disruption between Meenambakkam and Airport Metro Stations. Direct Metro Trains between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. G Central Metro and Airport is cancelled for the day.”“Passengers traveling to Airport via Green Line to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station. Metro Trains will run as per weekday schedule. Both Green and Blue Line is functioning normally,” it further said authorities stated that they are trying to resolve the issue, while issuing an apology for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.“We are working on resolving the issue and further information will be updated soon. We regret the inconvenience caused.”
(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.)
