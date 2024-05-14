Guyana – Jamaica To Strengthen Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyanese and Jamaican private sector interests have pledged to increase trade and investment activities in both countries.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud on Tuesday met with the minister of industry, investment and commerce of Jamaica Aubyn Hill who is currently leading an Export and Investment mission in Guyana from 12 – 15h May 2024.

Minister Hill is accompanied by representatives from the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) and Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the importance of enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Guyana and Jamaica and stressed the need for greater collaboration and cooperation between the private sectors of both countries. The visit by minister Hill and his delegation is therefore a positive step in this direction, in light of Guyana's economic trajectory.

Foreign Secretary Persaud assured that the government of Guyana is open for investment and is keen on expanding its trade relations with countries in the CARICOM region, with the aim of strengthening regional trade and achieving food security.

During his visit, minister Hill will be meeting with government ministers, officials and members of the private sector to discuss areas of future collaboration in export, trade and investment.

