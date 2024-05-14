Hasbro Named One Of The Civic 50 Most Community-Minded Companies For 12Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Hasbro's initiatives positively impacted over 3.9 million individuals worldwide in 2023

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a leading toy and game company, today announced that Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, has named Hasbro a 2024 honoree of The Civic 50, recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States according to an annual survey.





“Hasbro is honored to once again be recognized as part of the Civic 50,” said Kevin Colman, Sr. Director of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact.“To be on this list for 12 consecutive years reflects a global team effort to meaningfully impact communities through the power of play. For us, it's not just about the recognition but about the real difference we can make for our employees, in our communities, and for our planet.”

Hasbro makes a social impact in communities by providing Access to Play to underserved and historically marginalized communities, delivering Play Relief in times of crisis and uncertainty, and upskilling the next generation of Play Makers. In 2023, Hasbro's initiatives positively impacted over 3.9 million individuals worldwide.

Making a difference in the community is also deeply ingrained in Hasbro's company culture, and employees are the driving force behind its philanthropic impact. With over 82% of Hasbro's global workforce volunteering last year, it's clear that a commitment to social impact is a core value at Hasbro.

“Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, Points of Light.“Hasbro demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We're thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024.”

Methodology

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources and volunteerism, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies, and systems and impact measurement. The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, and the results are analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate community engagement.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit .

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.

HAS-C

Contacts

