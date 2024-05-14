TD Charitable Foundation Awards $7 Million In Grants To 37 Non-Profits Supporting Housing For Marginalized Communities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients strengthen independent living solutions

CHERRY HILL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TDhousingsummit -TD Charitable Foundation , the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , today announced it awarded a total of $7 million to 37 non-profits across the bank's Maine to Florida footprint and in Michigan through the 18th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. Grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 will support independent living for marginalized community members, especially those who experience homelessness and face conditions that make it difficult to maintain a stable home without additional help.





As the affordable housing crisis continues, gaining access to and sustaining safe affordable housing remains out of reach for many across the U.S. The 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients represent organizations focused on housing solutions including rapid re-housing (such as short-term rental assistance), permanent supportive housing (such as a combination of leasing and/or rental assistance and/or support services) or transitional housing (such as temporary accommodations) that lead to stable, independent living situations.

“These organizations are making it their primary mission to help relieve some of the most vulnerable members of our community - those who are unsheltered or experiencing homelessness due to higher eviction rates as pandemic-era programs have ended or financial insecurity grows through inflation or other factors,” said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation.“Housing for Everyone grant recipients are working closely with TD to improve access by creating innovative solutions that are helping to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone. It is a privilege to support our 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients and to continue to be a part of this imperative work.”

The 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients are:



Connecticut – Grant totaling $150,000 My Sisters' Place, Inc . (Hartford) – $150,000



Florida – Grants totaling $1,100,000



Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida (Orlando) – $150,000



Community Action Stops Abuse (St. Petersburg) – $175,000



Fort Lauderdale Independence Training & Education Center, Inc. (Ft. Lauderdale) – $175,000



Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp. (Orlando) – $175,000



Metropolitan Ministries, Inc. (Tampa) – $175,000 Sundari Foundation, Inc. (Miami) – $250,000



Maine – Grants totaling $325,000



Commonspace (Portland) – $175,000 Aroostook County Action Program (Presque Isle) – $175,000



Maryland – Grants totaling $150,000 Sasha Bruce Youthwork – $150,000



Massachusetts – Grants totaling $575,000



International Institute of New England (Boston) – $250,000



FamilyAid Boston, Inc . (Boston) – $175,000 Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance (Boston) – $150,000



Michigan – Grant totaling $250,000 Pope Francis Center (Detroit) – $250,000



New Hampshire – Grants totaling $325,000



Waypoint (Manchester) – $175,000 Merrimack Valley Assistance Program, Inc. (Manchester) – $150,000



New Jersey – Grants totaling $1,150,000



Greater Bergen Community Action, Inc. (Hackensack) – $250,000



Bergen County's United Way (Paramus) – $150,000



Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County (Margate) – $250,000



Family Promise of Warren County, Inc. (Oxford) – $175,000



Tri-County Community Action Agency, Inc. (Bridgeton) – $175,000 Roots & Wings (Denville) – $150,000



New York – Grants totaling $925,000



Catholic Charities Community Services (Bronx) – $250,000



Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services (Brooklyn) – $175,000



Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc. (Patchogue) – $175,000



Hudson River Housing, Inc. (Poughkeepsie) – $175,000 Anthos Home, Inc. (Manhattan) – $150,000



North Carolina – Grant totaling $175,000 Charlotte Family Housing (Charlotte) – $175,000



Pennsylvania – Grants totaling $575,000



HIAS and Council Migration Service of Philadelphia, Inc. (Philadelphia) – $250,000



NewCourtland (Philadelphia) – $175,000 HopePHL (Philadelphia) – $150,000



Rhode Island – Grants totaling $425,000



Sojourner House (Providence) – $250,000 Crossroads Rhode Island (Providence) – $175,000



South Carolina – Grants totaling $175,000 Pendleton Place (Greenville) – $175,000



Vermont – Grant totaling $250,000 Dismas of Vermont, Inc. (Burlington) – $250,000



Virginia – Grant totaling $175,000 Wesley Housing Development Corporation of Northern Virginia (Alexandria) – $175,000



Washington, D.C. – Grants totaling $400,000 Calvary Women's Services – $250,000

TD Bank is deeply committed to working with local organizations to address the housing affordability crisis. On Tuesday, April 30, TD hosted its first TD Housing Summit, a groundbreaking event aimed at addressing the critical need for affordable housing solutions in the U.S. Gathering on the campus of Howard University, the summit brought together a diverse array of housing organizations including several previous Housing for Everyone grant recipients, academics, and public and private sector leaders for a collaborative exchange of ideas.

Since 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $49 million to support more than 550 affordable housing initiatives in the communities TD serves. Housing for Everyone underscores TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment and helping people live with greater financial confidence through the TD Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform. The TD Ready Commitment has four drivers of change – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health – to open the doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.

