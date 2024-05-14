               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TD Charitable Foundation Awards $7 Million In Grants To 37 Non-Profits Supporting Housing For Marginalized Communities


5/14/2024 10:13:01 PM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients strengthen independent living solutions

CHERRY HILL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TDhousingsummit -TD Charitable Foundation , the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , today announced it awarded a total of $7 million to 37 non-profits across the bank's Maine to Florida footprint and in Michigan through the 18th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. Grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 will support independent living for marginalized community members, especially those who experience homelessness and face conditions that make it difficult to maintain a stable home without additional help.


As the affordable housing crisis continues, gaining access to and sustaining safe affordable housing remains out of reach for many across the U.S. The 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients represent organizations focused on housing solutions including rapid re-housing (such as short-term rental assistance), permanent supportive housing (such as a combination of leasing and/or rental assistance and/or support services) or transitional housing (such as temporary accommodations) that lead to stable, independent living situations.

“These organizations are making it their primary mission to help relieve some of the most vulnerable members of our community - those who are unsheltered or experiencing homelessness due to higher eviction rates as pandemic-era programs have ended or financial insecurity grows through inflation or other factors,” said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation.“Housing for Everyone grant recipients are working closely with TD to improve access by creating innovative solutions that are helping to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone. It is a privilege to support our 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients and to continue to be a part of this imperative work.”

The 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients are:

  • Connecticut – Grant totaling $150,000

    • My Sisters' Place, Inc . (Hartford) – $150,000
  • Florida – Grants totaling $1,100,000

    • Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida (Orlando) – $150,000
    • Community Action Stops Abuse (St. Petersburg) – $175,000
    • Fort Lauderdale Independence Training & Education Center, Inc. (Ft. Lauderdale) – $175,000
    • Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp. (Orlando) – $175,000
    • Metropolitan Ministries, Inc. (Tampa) – $175,000
    • Sundari Foundation, Inc. (Miami) – $250,000
  • Maine – Grants totaling $325,000

    • Commonspace (Portland) – $175,000
    • Aroostook County Action Program (Presque Isle) – $175,000
  • Maryland – Grants totaling $150,000

    • Sasha Bruce Youthwork – $150,000
  • Massachusetts – Grants totaling $575,000

    • International Institute of New England (Boston) – $250,000
    • FamilyAid Boston, Inc . (Boston) – $175,000
    • Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance (Boston) – $150,000
  • Michigan – Grant totaling $250,000

    • Pope Francis Center (Detroit) – $250,000
  • New Hampshire – Grants totaling $325,000

    • Waypoint (Manchester) – $175,000
    • Merrimack Valley Assistance Program, Inc. (Manchester) – $150,000
  • New Jersey – Grants totaling $1,150,000

    • Greater Bergen Community Action, Inc. (Hackensack) – $250,000
    • Bergen County's United Way (Paramus) – $150,000
    • Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County (Margate) – $250,000
    • Family Promise of Warren County, Inc. (Oxford) – $175,000
    • Tri-County Community Action Agency, Inc. (Bridgeton) – $175,000
    • Roots & Wings (Denville) – $150,000
  • New York – Grants totaling $925,000

    • Catholic Charities Community Services (Bronx) – $250,000
    • Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services (Brooklyn) – $175,000
    • Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc. (Patchogue) – $175,000
    • Hudson River Housing, Inc. (Poughkeepsie) – $175,000
    • Anthos Home, Inc. (Manhattan) – $150,000
  • North Carolina Grant totaling $175,000

    • Charlotte Family Housing (Charlotte) – $175,000
  • Pennsylvania – Grants totaling $575,000

    • HIAS and Council Migration Service of Philadelphia, Inc. (Philadelphia) – $250,000
    • NewCourtland (Philadelphia) – $175,000
    • HopePHL (Philadelphia) – $150,000
  • Rhode Island – Grants totaling $425,000

    • Sojourner House (Providence) – $250,000
    • Crossroads Rhode Island (Providence) – $175,000
  • South Carolina – Grants totaling $175,000

    • Pendleton Place (Greenville) – $175,000
  • Vermont – Grant totaling $250,000

    • Dismas of Vermont, Inc. (Burlington) – $250,000
  • Virginia – Grant totaling $175,000

    • Wesley Housing Development Corporation of Northern Virginia (Alexandria) – $175,000
  • Washington, D.C. Grants totaling $400,000

    • Calvary Women's Services – $250,000

TD Bank is deeply committed to working with local organizations to address the housing affordability crisis. On Tuesday, April 30, TD hosted its first TD Housing Summit, a groundbreaking event aimed at addressing the critical need for affordable housing solutions in the U.S. Gathering on the campus of Howard University, the summit brought together a diverse array of housing organizations including several previous Housing for Everyone grant recipients, academics, and public and private sector leaders for a collaborative exchange of ideas.

Since 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $49 million to support more than 550 affordable housing initiatives in the communities TD serves. Housing for Everyone underscores TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment and helping people live with greater financial confidence through the TD Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform. The TD Ready Commitment has four drivers of change – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health – to open the doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $323 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at .

About The TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to help open doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td/tdreadycommitment .

Contacts

Media Contact:
Natasha Brown

Corporate Communications Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank

...
504-655-8480

Caribbean News Global

