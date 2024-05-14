TD Charitable Foundation Awards $7 Million In Grants To 37 Non-Profits Supporting Housing For Marginalized Communities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients strengthen independent living solutions
CHERRY HILL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TDhousingsummit -TD Charitable Foundation , the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , today announced it awarded a total of $7 million to 37 non-profits across the bank's Maine to Florida footprint and in Michigan through the 18th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. Grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 will support independent living for marginalized community members, especially those who experience homelessness and face conditions that make it difficult to maintain a stable home without additional help.
As the affordable housing crisis continues, gaining access to and sustaining safe affordable housing remains out of reach for many across the U.S. The 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients represent organizations focused on housing solutions including rapid re-housing (such as short-term rental assistance), permanent supportive housing (such as a combination of leasing and/or rental assistance and/or support services) or transitional housing (such as temporary accommodations) that lead to stable, independent living situations.
“These organizations are making it their primary mission to help relieve some of the most vulnerable members of our community - those who are unsheltered or experiencing homelessness due to higher eviction rates as pandemic-era programs have ended or financial insecurity grows through inflation or other factors,” said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation.“Housing for Everyone grant recipients are working closely with TD to improve access by creating innovative solutions that are helping to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone. It is a privilege to support our 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients and to continue to be a part of this imperative work.”
The 2024 Housing for Everyone grant recipients are:
Connecticut – Grant totaling $150,000
My Sisters' Place, Inc . (Hartford) – $150,000
Florida – Grants totaling $1,100,000
Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida (Orlando) – $150,000 Community Action Stops Abuse (St. Petersburg) – $175,000 Fort Lauderdale Independence Training & Education Center, Inc. (Ft. Lauderdale) – $175,000 Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp. (Orlando) – $175,000 Metropolitan Ministries, Inc. (Tampa) – $175,000 Sundari Foundation, Inc. (Miami) – $250,000
Maine – Grants totaling $325,000
Commonspace (Portland) – $175,000 Aroostook County Action Program (Presque Isle) – $175,000
Maryland – Grants totaling $150,000
Sasha Bruce Youthwork – $150,000
Massachusetts – Grants totaling $575,000
International Institute of New England (Boston) – $250,000 FamilyAid Boston, Inc . (Boston) – $175,000 Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance (Boston) – $150,000
Michigan – Grant totaling $250,000
Pope Francis Center (Detroit) – $250,000
New Hampshire – Grants totaling $325,000
Waypoint (Manchester) – $175,000 Merrimack Valley Assistance Program, Inc. (Manchester) – $150,000
New Jersey – Grants totaling $1,150,000
Greater Bergen Community Action, Inc. (Hackensack) – $250,000 Bergen County's United Way (Paramus) – $150,000 Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County (Margate) – $250,000 Family Promise of Warren County, Inc. (Oxford) – $175,000 Tri-County Community Action Agency, Inc. (Bridgeton) – $175,000 Roots & Wings (Denville) – $150,000
New York – Grants totaling $925,000
Catholic Charities Community Services (Bronx) – $250,000 Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services (Brooklyn) – $175,000 Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc. (Patchogue) – $175,000 Hudson River Housing, Inc. (Poughkeepsie) – $175,000 Anthos Home, Inc. (Manhattan) – $150,000
North Carolina – Grant totaling $175,000
Charlotte Family Housing (Charlotte) – $175,000
Pennsylvania – Grants totaling $575,000
HIAS and Council Migration Service of Philadelphia, Inc. (Philadelphia) – $250,000 NewCourtland (Philadelphia) – $175,000 HopePHL (Philadelphia) – $150,000
Rhode Island – Grants totaling $425,000
Sojourner House (Providence) – $250,000 Crossroads Rhode Island (Providence) – $175,000
South Carolina – Grants totaling $175,000
Pendleton Place (Greenville) – $175,000
Vermont – Grant totaling $250,000
Dismas of Vermont, Inc. (Burlington) – $250,000
Virginia – Grant totaling $175,000
Wesley Housing Development Corporation of Northern Virginia (Alexandria) – $175,000
Washington, D.C. – Grants totaling $400,000
Calvary Women's Services – $250,000
TD Bank is deeply committed to working with local organizations to address the housing affordability crisis. On Tuesday, April 30, TD hosted its first TD Housing Summit, a groundbreaking event aimed at addressing the critical need for affordable housing solutions in the U.S. Gathering on the campus of Howard University, the summit brought together a diverse array of housing organizations including several previous Housing for Everyone grant recipients, academics, and public and private sector leaders for a collaborative exchange of ideas.
Since 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $49 million to support more than 550 affordable housing initiatives in the communities TD serves. Housing for Everyone underscores TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment and helping people live with greater financial confidence through the TD Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform. The TD Ready Commitment has four drivers of change – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health – to open the doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.
About the TD Charitable Foundation
The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® , one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $323 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at .
About The TD Ready Commitment
TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to help open doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td/tdreadycommitment .
Contacts
Media Contact:
Natasha Brown
Corporate Communications Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank
...
504-655-8480
The post TD Charitable Foundation Awards $7 million in Grants to 37 Non-Profits Supporting Housing for Marginalized Communities appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN14052024000232011072ID1108213724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.