Each of the 16 organizations is set to receive $1 million in unrestricted funding over three years as well as access to a learning community and network of Community Progress Makers across the country





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Citi Foundation (“the Foundation”) today announced that 16 nonprofits based in the greater New York City area have been selected as part of the fourth cohort of the Community Progress Makers initiative.

First launched in 2015, Community Progress Makers provides unrestricted funding to visionary organizations that work locally to connect low-income communities to greater economic opportunity. With this latest cohort, the Foundation has now committed $115 million in grants to Community Progress Makers since its inception.

The current cohort of Community Progress Makers has been selected through an open request for proposals (RFP) process announced this past fall, which focused on organizations working in the areas of affordable housing and access, economic development, financial health and workforce readiness.

“Unrestricted grant support is in high demand and low supply and we have witnessed how transformational this type of funding can be for community organizations,” said Brandee McHale, President of the Citi Foundation and Head of Citi Community Investing & Development. “This is why we are pleased to support the innovative solutions and deep community work that the organizations in this fourth cohort of Community Progress Makers are leading across greater New York City through flexible, trust-based funding.”

“These organizations are fiercely committed to supporting underserved communities across the region,” said Scott Stokes, New York Metro Region Head, Citi. “I look forward to seeing how the Citi Foundation's unrestricted grant support helps to advance their work in the areas of workforce development, housing security, financial health and more.”

All recipients will have access to a learning community where they can collaborate and share best practices with a network of Community Progress Makers across the country, as well as receive technical assistance delivered by national experts and leading researchers. Combining their local expertise and track record of community impact with a national network of resources and changemakers, these nonprofits are poised to accelerate their community-based work in the greater New York City area.

“The Adams Administration recognizes the vital role that private companies, philanthropy, and community organizations play in promoting economic opportunity and addressing local challenges. When these sectors work together, we build a more inclusive and prosperous New York City for all residents,” said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. “Expanding access to capital for nonprofits through initiatives like Citi Foundation's Community Progress Makers is key to their long-term success and sustainable impact. This investment helps community organizations deliver on their visions and improve the lives of New Yorkers most in need.”

These are the community organizations selected to the fourth cohort of Community Progress Makers in the greater New York City area:



America On Tech

Building Neighborhoods Together

Chhaya Community Development Corporation

Cypress Hills Local Development Corporation

Fifth Avenue Committee

Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation

Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County

Leadership Training Institute

RiseBoro Community Partnership

SEO (Sponsors for Educational Opportunity)

SEPA Mujer

Start Small Think Big

The Ali Forney Center

The Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development

Urban Upbound Women's Housing and Economic Development Corporation

“This support from the Citi Foundation has, and will continue to be, transformative for our organization,” said Jessica Santana and Evin Robinson, Co-Founders of America On Tech.“ With flexible funding at this scale, America On Tech has the time and resources to expand our impact and invest in preparing the next generation of technology leaders in underserved communities.”

