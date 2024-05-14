The Political Quagmire

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Voters queue up at a polling station in Pulwama – KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Ikkz Ikbal

Politics has never been black and white, particularly in this part of the world. It has always been increasingly complex and challenging for both the candidates and voters. In this fast-paced world with the serious social media influence, the quest for clarity and authenticity in politics has become a Herculean task.

In politics, the phrase“lesser of two evils” frequently crops up, which means the voters always have to choose between the bad and the worse. The sentiment reflects a general disappointment with the political process and the kind of candidates that are on offer. While the phrase may sound cynical, it underscores a fundamental reality: Elections usually make people choose between the unpleasant options.



This notion of choice between bad and worse is not new in electoral politics. History has witnessed countless voters going through the trouble of making choices that look less like the picking of the best candidate and more like the reduction of possible damage. This problem can be caused by different reasons, like the candidates' honesty, competence and the relationship with the voters' values.

One of the main causes behind this phenomenon is the fact that the current political system is flawed. Politics, in its essence, is a complex, messy, and contradictory field where compromise and pragmatism frequently clash with ideals and principles. In this situation, it becomes extremely difficult to find a person who fits one's beliefs and values so perfectly. This can make voters feel like they are left with no choice but to accept the options that are on the offer, which in turn can lead to a sense of resignation among those who are disappointed by the choices presented.



Moreover, the rise of polarization in politics has worsened the scenario. Political parties in deeply divided societies usually focus on ideological purity instead of broad appeal, which, in turn, leads to the candidates mostly catering to their base without considering the electorate as a whole. This potentially can lead to candidates who are considered as extreme or out of touch with the people outside their core support base, thus, further limiting the choices available.

The media, too, has a great influence on the way people perceive the candidates. Sensationalism, bias, and misinformation can be the cause of the distortion of our understanding of the things happening around. So, it becomes even harder to make positive decisions. As a result, the voters may be confused or discouraged by the idea of dealing with a political environment that is full of distortion and manipulation.



Nevertheless, even though there are these obstacles, elections are still a vital instrument of democratic governance. The choices may not be perfect, but by participating in the electoral process, citizens can have a say in the direction of their society. Through debates, advocating for change, and holding elected officials accountable, voters can improve the quality of the politicians and the political system in general.



Moreover, it's essential to recognize that progress is often incremental and requires sustained effort over time. Although elections might not always be the best way to achieve the perfect result, they can still push the society to the right direction by making the government more accountable, transparent, and responsive.



Ultimately, the choice between the bad and the worse candidates reminds us of the importance of being alert and active as citizens. Through the process of staying informed, critically evaluating the politicians and their policies, and actively participating in the democratic process, voters can help to make sure that the elections are not only a choice between the lesser of the two evils, but an opportunity to advance the common good and build a better future for all.

Ikkz Ikbal has a PG in Biotechnology and is Administrator at MMI. He tweets @IkkzIkbal