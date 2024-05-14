Nextech Week TOKYO Ready For Spring 2024, Opens Exhibitor Applications For Autumn 2024 & Spring 2025 Editions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TOKYO, Japan: NexTech Week TOKYO, Japanï¿1⁄2s premier trade show for transformative technologies, is gearing up for its fast-approaching Spring 2024 edition, taking place from May 22 to 24 at Tokyo Big Sight, alongside RX Japan Ltd.'s announcement of the opening of exhibitor applications for the upcoming Autumn 2024 and Spring 2025 editions.



The three-day events will provide participants with the perfect opportunity to delve into the latest tech advancements, bringing together four specialised shows under one roof can witness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) at AI EXPO TOKYO, exploring core technologies, hardware, and practical applications. At BLOCKCHAIN EXPO TOKYO, they can delve into the security and transparency of blockchain technology, serving diverse industries like logistics, healthcare, and finance.



Moreover, uncovering the possibilities of quantum computing, tackling complex problems beyond traditional methods at the QUANTUM COMPUTING EXPO TOKYO, and at DX HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT EXPO TOKYO, visitors could immerse in a future-ready workforce, equipped for the digital age.



NexTech Week TOKYO is a comprehensive exhibition held twice a year, providing a one-stop platform for experts and enthusiasts hailing from various industries, including manufacturing, social infrastructure, retail, logistics, medical, finance, and government. The event aims to empower businesses from startups to pioneering companies with solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness in an increasingly digital landscape.



NexTech Week TOKYO provides businesses with a direct line to Japan's lucrative advanced technology market. By participating as an exhibitor, companies can put their showcase their products and services to an international, highly targeted audience. Not only potential buyers are present at the event, but also investors, industry experts, potential partners, and key decision-makers. This makes the show a thriving hub for brands to expand their professional network, increase brand recognition, and generate qualified leads to accelerate their business growth.



Exhibitor applications are now open for NexTech Week TOKYO Autumn 2024 and Spring 2025. Companies interested in participating can enquire through exhibition inquiry form.



While exhibitor applications are open for future editions, professionals and enthusiasts in the advanced technology industry are encouraged to attend the upcoming NexTech Week TOKYO Spring, taking place on May 22-24, 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.



Visitors are encouraged to register at the official website to get their general visitor badge for free. Additionally, the show also offers VIP Visitor Tickets, which can be extended as an invitation to professionals holding managerial positions or higher. VIP invitees will enjoy exclusive access to the keynote session and VIP-only reception and lounge, enhancing their networking opportunities and overall event experience.



Company :-RX Global

User :- RX Japan

Email :...

Phone :-+81-3-6739-4131

Url :-