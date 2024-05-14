Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3151890 KUWAIT -- The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation departed Kuwait following a state visit.

3151910 KUWAIT -- Kuwait accomplished significant economic and environmental benefits since establishment and full operation of liquefied gas import facilities in Mina Al-Zour, Chief of Public Relations and Media at the Ministry of Oil Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stated.

3151955 JEDDAH -- The State of Kuwait is an active partner in supporting ALECSO programs, said Acting Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education, Mansour Al-Daihani Tuesday.

3151965 CAIRO -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the Israeli occupation authorities were solely responsible for the humanitarian disaster being undergone by the Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

3151992 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres is appalled by the escalation of Israeli military activity in and around Rafah in southern Gaza, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said. (end)



mb







MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108213645