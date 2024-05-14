'Work From Hills' Trend: Hot Cities Drive Tourists To Kashmir

Amid scorching heat, the flow of tourists to hill destinations has increased as the trend of“work from hills” is picking up across India.

As per reports, hotel chains see a surge in inquiries and bookings for accommodations in hill stations and remote locales, as many Indian professionals combine work with leisure while staying in hill stations.

Given the upgradation of facilities by the hotels at hill destinations across India, connectivity and modern amenities make them an ideal setting for remote work.

According to India's leading travel agencies, a growing number of customers are opting for remote work opportunities amid the tranquil settings of hill stations.

Among the hill destinations, Kashmir is one of the prime destinations, which is witnessing an increased flow of tourists this season.

“As the mercury soars to above-normal levels in various parts of India, including metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Southern India, professionals are increasingly opting to relocate temporarily to cooler climes. This shift has seen Kashmir experience a remarkable uptick in visitors, drawn not only by its natural beauty but also by the promise of a conducive environment for remote work,” said Mohammad Asif Bhat, a travel agent.

Travel agents claimed that they require a number of enquiries from professionals who look for guest houses and huts in hill stations.

“There is equally a good demand from professionals who seek huts and guest houses in isolated and unexplored hill destinations of Kashmir. They seem to be more concerned about internet connectivity,” Umar Ahmad Khan, another travel agent said.

As per travel agents, tourists are increasingly turning towards lesser-known destinations of Kashmir to explore unseen Kashmir.

The shift towards offbeat destinations reflects a growing trend among travelers to seek out unique and authentic experiences, away from the typical tourist circuits.

As per the figures by Srinagar International Airport, more than 8000 passengers arrive at the airport on average daily. A huge proportion of the passengers include tourists.

Against an average of 70 flights during February, currently 94 flights are operating at the airport.

