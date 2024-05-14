Former H&K Brazil CEO Patrícia Ávila Joins Ágora

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SÃO PAOLO -Patrícia Ávila, most recently CEO of Hill & Knowlton's Brazil operation, has joined Ágora as LatAm regional director.
Ávila's responsibilities will include steering the direction of Ágora's LatAm operation, which includes offices in Bogota, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, São Paulo and Medellin.
Over her three-decade career, Ávila has held top jobs at global agencies, having served as CEO of both H&K and BCW Brazil and a JeffreyGroup managing director. She also is an active member of Brazilian PR trade association Abracom, serving as president of the ethics committee and director of corporate affairs among other roles.
“We are very happy with the arrival of Patrícia, a professional whom I have always admired and followed,” said Ágora Brazil president Everton Schultz, who also serves as managing director of the firm's agency collective Untold.
“We are in a moment of full expansion, with a talented team and great leadership in each geography. Without a doubt, Patrícia will further strengthen our ecosystem, so that we can offer a truly strategic perspective to our clients,” Schultz said.
