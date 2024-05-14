Can Lawrence Wong Fix Singapore's Kindness Problem?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg Opinion) -- A new era awaits Singapore on Wednesday: a changing of the guard that will see city-state inaugurate only its fourth prime minister since

gaining independence from Malaysia in 1965. The Southeast Asian nation

is a great success story, and deserves all the

accolades it receives.

But this moment is also an

opportunity for new leader

Lawrence Wong

to build a more compassionate society in one of the world's most competitive cities. Whether he embraces that challenge with the sincerity and enthusiasm that his predecessors exhibited in lifting Singapore from third world to first

will determine how well the tiny island state survives in the coming decades.

K.M. Wong knows firsthand the challenges of living in one of the

costliest

cities on the planet. The 72-year-old starts his day at dawn,

heading into the Zion Road hawker center in central Singapore

to wipe down tables and clear the plates of the food court's early morning commuter crowds. Six days a week, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

he dons his light-green uniform along with the other“uncles” and“aunties” as they are known.

Almost every cleaner at this center is above the age of 60, he tells me. Many should have retired,

but

that's a luxury not everyone

can afford.

Wong has

some retirement money saved up in his Central Provident Fund, the pot every employed Singaporean can count on at the end of their working life.

It's only a small sum though, and he says the extra money he earns at the hawker center gives him room to breathe.

“Plus coming here keeps me busy, and I have something to do to pass my time. It makes life less lonely.”

Another 72-year old is in the news this week -

outgoing Prime Minister

Lee Hsien Loong, who

is stepping down after two decades at the helm. Under his watch Singapore's gross domestic product per capita more than trebled to nearly $92,000, now

one of the world's highest. The government has invested more in education, and tried to address inequality. Despite these laudable achievements, Singapore has become more expensive to live in,

although inflation has started to moderate this year. There's

also a constant race to outdo your neighbor, and for too many Singaporeans, the weight of trying to upgrade to the five Cs of material success -

cash, condo, credit card, country club membership, and car -

has become a corrosive way of life.

Wong is unlike his predecessors. He didn't attend the Singapore equivalent of the Etons and Harrows that most ministers hail from, and

instead graduated from what

is

considered a

non-elite school. Described

as an

“everyman,” Wong has already talked about the importance of creating a more compassionate society, and this chimes well with what many citizens want.

As far back as 2013, surveys have shown that Singaporeans

crave a change, asking for

a less competitive, more holistic education system -

one that is more inclusive, where students learn with others of different abilities and backgrounds. Many are also concerned about the cost of living, immigration, work-life balance and the growing gap between the haves and the have nots.

Some improvements are already on the cards, and being discussed by the new premier and his team, under the framework of a“compassionate meritocracy.”

The 2023 Action Plan for Successful Ageing even recommends replacements for the

five Cs with the three Cs of care, connectedness and contribution.

But more than this alphabet soup, Wong should actively seek out alternative views, particularly from the opposition, who have a different approach to governing than the People's Action

Party, that has ruled since independence. It would be worth listening to Workers Party

MP Jamus Lim, who outlined the challenges facing the city-state in a

speech

last year about poverty.

“If we can all agree that a good life includes opportunities to education and decent healthcare,” Lim said,“employment with work-life balance, and a sense of inclusion when one participates in social, cultural, and religious activities, then why do we not extend these to the most economically vulnerable in our midst? Life is not just about making it day to day, but about thriving. All humans - poor or not - have aspirations.” This new version of the Singapore Dream should not be out of reach for people living in Asia's richest city. Wong has his work cut out.

